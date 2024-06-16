Turkish President Erdogan extends National Salvation Day greetings to Azerbaijan

16 June 2024 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of June 15 - the National Salvation Day as he shared a post on his official X account, Azernews reports.

“I sincerely congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on June 15 - the National Salvation Day of dear Azerbaijan. I extend my greetings and love to all my Azerbaijani brothers. Long live Azerbaijan!”

It should be noted that Azerbaijan celebrates National Salvation Day on June 15. In 1993, the same day, national leader Heydar Aliyev, who returned to Baku at the calls and insistent demands of the people, was elected chairman of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This day went down in the history of the country as the Day of National Salvation. Milli Majlis (parliament) of the country in June 1997 declared this day a public holiday.

---

