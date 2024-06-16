Azerbaijani Army positions in Nakhchivan targeted by Armenian fire

16 June 2024 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Nakhchivan have been subjected to fire, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

On June 16, at 00:50, units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of Bardzruni settlement of Gegharkunik region targeted positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Shada settlement of Shahbuz district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with artillery.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, response measures were taken by our army units in the mentioned direction.

