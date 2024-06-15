French company might lose its right to mine uranium in Niger

15 June 2024 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

A French Orano SA could lose the right to mine uranium at one of the largest deposits in the world by June 19 after Niger rejected the French nuclear company’s plan for developing the asset,Azernews reports.

Orano continues to operate a single large uranium mine in Niger but its proposed plan for the development of the Imouraren deposit “doesn’t meet the authorities’ expectations,” Niger’s mining ministry said in a letter seen by Bloomberg. A junta spokesman confirmed the letter dated June 11.

“The second and final notice will end on June 19, after which date the company’s operating permit will be revoked,” the letter said. A Niger mining ministry official couldn’t be reached for comment. An Orano spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

