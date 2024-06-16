Ammunition discovered on territory of Azerbaijan's Sumgayit

16 June 2024 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan received information about the discovery of ammunition in the 53rd quarter of the city of Sumgayit, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was immediately involved in demining.

After appropriate security measures were taken together with law enforcement officials, it was established that the ammunition discovered during the inspection of the scene was 1 9M22U Grad MLRS projectile of 122 mm caliber.

The ammunition was removed from the area for disposal by specialists from the Special Risk Rescue Service team.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during an additional search at the scene of the incident and the surrounding area.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz