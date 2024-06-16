Nizami Ganjavi Int’l Center meets with UNCTAD's SecGen

16 June 2024 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

The meeting was held with the Secretary-General of the UN Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan. Upcoming "Pathway to COP29" event & other activities of the NGIC, potential partnership with UNCTAD have been discussed during the meeting," the NGIC said.

In November this year, Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). This was decided at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties decide otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.

