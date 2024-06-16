GUAM countries discussed enhancing cooperation in transportation and communication sectors

16 June 2024 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

The 37th online meeting of Steering Committee on the GUAM Trade and Transport Facilitation Project was conducted to discuss customs reforms in GUAM member states for 2024, Azernews reports.

The meeting also addressed taking specific steps to strengthen cooperation in transportation and communication, including the implementation of the GUAM Transport Corridor project and expanding collaboration with international partners.

They decided to evaluate joint projects in this field.

