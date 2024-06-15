President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King Charles III

15 June 2024 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty Charles III, King of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am happy to convey my heartfelt congratulations to you and through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - King's Birthday.

The relations with the United Kingdom are of special importance to us. We attach great importance to the deepening of our interstate relations in all domains, particularly to the further expansion of our long-term fruitful energy cooperation of a strategic nature. Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 this November creates good opportunities for continuing joint work with the United Kingdom on climate action and the transition to green energy.

I am confident that the traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, built on solid foundations, and our mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to develop and expand successfully for the welfare of our peoples.

Your Majesty, on such a remarkable day, I once again convey my sincerest congratulations to you. I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of the United Kingdom peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 12 June 2024"

---

