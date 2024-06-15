Ganja to hold visiting plenum of Azerbaijan Composers' Union

15 June 2024 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host a series of events on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the creation of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Azernews reports.

A gala concert will be held at Ganja State Philharmonic on June 15 at 19:00. On June 16 at 12:00 there will be a meeting with the intelligentsia of Ganja as part of the project "Face to Face" (Üzbəüz), to be followed by a chamber music concert featuring music pieces by Azerbaijani composers. The concert starts at 16:00.

Opera "İntizar" by the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist, Professor Frangiz Alizade will be shown at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater on June 17 at 16:00.

The author of the libretto is the rector of the Baku branch of Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov, Vice-President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, academician Nargiz Pashayeva. Stage director is Honored Artist Hafiz Guliyev.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

