Azerbaijan Army positions in Nakhchivan direction were once again subjected to fire

16 June 2024 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

On June 14, at 13:55, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Boyuk Vedi region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry that the Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz