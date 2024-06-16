Tomato exports from Azerbaijan generate increased income

16 June 2024 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

During the first 5 months of 2024, 86 thousand 67 tons of tomatoes worth 108 million 587 thousand dollars were exported from Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the monthly report of the State Customs Committee.

During the first 5 months of 2023, 78 thousand 76 tons of tomatoes worth 91 million 472 thousand dollars were imported from Azerbaijan. Thus, tomato exports have increased both in terms of quantity and value.

