Azerbaijan tallies number of passenger cars produced in country

16 June 2024 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan produced 1,389 units of passenger cars from January through May 2024, which is 193 units less compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

Furthermore, it was noted that from January through May 2024, the production of machinery and equipment, other vehicles, automobiles, trailers, and semi-trailers amounted to 297.1 million manat ($174.7 million). Compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the production of other vehicles decreased by 18.4 percent, the production of machinery and equipment - 19.5 percent while the production of automobiles, trailers, and semi-trailers increased by 31.3 percent.

During this period, the production of tractors decreased by 11.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

