Mass arrests sweep Armenia amid ongoing protests

15 June 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

A wave of mass arrests has engulfed Armenia since early morning, Azernews reports.

Lawyer Ruben Melikyan said law enforcement officers have been detaining activists in the cities of Martuni, Gavar, Vanadzor, Ujan, and Yerevan.

The arrests follow a series of raids on the offices of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun or ARFD) in Vayk and Yeghegnadzor. The exact number of individuals detained remains unknown at this time.

