Baku to host 10th Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum

16 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku will play host to the 10th Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum (AIIF-2024) on June 20 through June 21, 2024, Azernews reports.

The aim of the forum is to strengthen direct communication between local insurers and world insurers.

The last time Baku hosted such an event was in 2019, before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In November 2023, ASA Executive Director Elmar Mirsalayev met with Georgiana Oprea, an official of Xprimm, a prestigious international forum organizer, within the International Insurance Exhibition and Congress held in Antalya, Türkiye.

During the meeting the sides discussed the resumption of the insurance forum in Azerbaijan.

