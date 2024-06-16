President of EC announces reason for global price increase

16 June 2024 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the global price increase is the result of the conflict in Ukraine, which is a warning for the whole world, Azernews reports.

Commenting on the issue at the Ukrainian summit held yesterday in Switzerland, the diplomat said that the global increase in energy and food prices in the world is a product of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Energy prices have increased. Food prices have risen, and this is a warning for the whole world," said the politician, adding that the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine are affecting the whole world.

