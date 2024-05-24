Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov holds talks with chairperson of Turkish parliament commission

24 May 2024 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation headed by Mahmut Ozer, the Chairman of the Commission for Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed that the alliance relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye are at the highest level, and it was emphasized that the common language, history, religion and national-spiritual values that unite the peoples are the basis of the relations.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that mutual visits of various levels contributed to further strengthening of relations. He emphasized that the Azerbaijan-Turkiye cooperation is a unique relationship in the world, and as a result of the political will of the leaders of both countries, these relations have reached the historical peak.

The foreign minister noted that Turkiye always stands by Azerbaijan and provides mutual support in all fields, and stated that the glorious victory of Azerbaijan is of great importance for the entire Turkic world.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz