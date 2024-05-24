Leaders of China, Japan and South Korea meet in Seoul

24 May 2024 22:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korean President Yun Seok-yel, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a trilateral meeting in Seoul on May 26-27, Azernews reports.

In addition to the trilateral meeting, the South Korean President will also hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Ministers of China and Japan. This will be the first joint meeting of the leaders of the three Asian countries since December 2019.

Kim Tae-hye said that the trilateral meeting will discuss issues of economy and trade, sustainable development, health, science and technology, cooperation and exchange between the countries. Regional and international issues will also be on the agenda. A joint statement is expected to be adopted following the meeting.

On the second day of the meeting, a business forum will be organized with the participation of businessmen from all 3 countries.

South Korean media write that at the meeting, South Korea and Japan will ask China to play a more active role in stopping North Korea's nuclear missile activities.

---

