Azerbaijan aims to act and progress toward COP goals, Deputy Minister says

24 May 2024 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

"The COP28 event in Dubai last year benefited all countries. Now, Azerbaijan is actively turning those efforts into tangible results, with a primary focus on advancing toward COP goals." Azernews reports that this was stated by Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and key figure in COP29.

Y.Rafiyev, emphasized this during the COP29 presentation on May 24 at the Lachin Climate Action Dialogue.

He highlighted fruitful discussions with the United Arab Emirates and Brazil, signaling significant strides. Additionally, Rafiyev noted an invitation from the Italian G7 presidency for further talks, emphasizing the necessity of concrete action to drive goal attainment.

"We have had important discussions with the United Arab Emirates and Brazil, and we have made significant progress in this area. The Italian G7 presidency has also invited us to hold talks. Goals cannot change without concrete action," the deputy minister stated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz