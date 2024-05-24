Azerbaijan, Turkiye competition authorities to approve joint action program

24 May 2024 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held between the head of the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under the Ministry of Economy, Mammad Abbasbeyli, and the head of the Turkish Competition Authority, Birol Kule, Azernews reports, citing the State Service.

Information was provided on the modern approaches to the continuous improvement of the business and competitive environment in the Competition Code, which was prepared on the basis of advanced international experience and will come into force on July 1 of this year.

Mutual views were exchanged on state policy in the field of antimonopoly control and fight against unfair competition implemented in both countries. Emphasizing the positive effect of the professional activity conducted by the Turkish Competition Authority and the Civil Service within the framework of international standards on the expansion of the partnership between the competition authorities of the two countries, a decision was made to approve the joint action program.

During the meeting, practical cooperation issues related to the organization of the Competition Forum planned to be held in Shusha within the framework of the Competition Council of Turkic-Speaking States were discussed.

In the end, it was stated that increasing the competitiveness of the national economy is the main strategic goal for both sides, and the results of joint cooperation in this direction were discussed.

