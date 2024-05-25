Another migration caravan departs for Azerbaijan's Shusha

25 May 2024 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Another migration caravan with former internally displaced persons has left for the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, Azernews reports.

Families previously temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, children's camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various regions of the republic, left for their native lands from the Garadagh district of Baku. At this stage, 32 families (125 people) went to Shusha.

As a result of the brilliant victory of the Azerbaijani army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, former internally displaced persons had the opportunity to voluntarily, safely and with dignity return to their homeland after 30 years.

Residents of the city of Shusha expressed gratitude to the head of state and first vice-president Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for the liberation of lands from occupation, and wished the repose of the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this lofty goal.

In Shusha, taking into account those who left today, permanent residence has been provided for 90 families (349 people).