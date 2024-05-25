President of Arab Republic of Egypt congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

25 May 2024 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President,

As we join you in celebrating the anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, it gives me great pleasure to convey to Your Excellency and the friendly people of Azerbaijan and my heartfelt felicitations, wishing your country further progress and prosperity.

Our two countries are bound by strong bounds of friendship and cooperation. I hope that the dynamically developing relations between our two friendly countries will continue to be consistently bolstered by our joint work and fruitful coordination for the common interest of our two peoples.

With the assurances of my highest consideration, please accept, dear Mr. President, my kind regards and very best wishes for your good health and happiness and for the continued welfare and advancement of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Abdel Fattah Al Sisi

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt"

---

