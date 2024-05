25 May 2024 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani female wrestler Jala Aliyeva has achieved a remarkable milestone, clinching the European championship title in the U23 European Championships 2024 in Baku, Azernews reports.

Aliyeva unleashed her best kick over Turkish Elvira Kamaloglu in the 57kg weight final.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz