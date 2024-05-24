Uzbekistan, Perm Region of the Russian Federation plan to expand cooperation

24 May 2024 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan and the Perm Region of Russia will develop a roadmap for expanding cooperation, covering industrial cooperation, education and science. These agreements were reached during negotiations between the delegation of Uzbekistan and the authorities of the Perm Region, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the governor of the Perm Territory Dmitry Makhonin noted that the roadmap will contribute to the localization of the region's production in the economic zones of Uzbekistan and support the supply of equipment for the country's oil and gas industry.

Uzbek Energy Minister Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov noted that the signing of the roadmap will help increase the volume of mutual investments, strengthen trade ties and successfully develop joint projects in key industries.

Mirzamakhmudov added that Uzbekistan is interested in supplying high-tech products and organizing joint ventures not only in the oil and gas, but also in the chemical and textile industries.

"All necessary conditions have been created in Uzbekistan, including preferential treatment for enterprises in technoparks," the minister added.

The parties intend to sign the roadmap in the near future.

---

