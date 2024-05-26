WWII fighter plane crashes in Great Britain, killing one
A World War II fighter plane has crashed in Great Britain, killing one.
Azernews reports that this was stated in the press service of the British Air Force.
According to information, a member of the "Battle of Britain Memorial Flight" team died in the crash of a "Spitfire" fighter plane in Lincolnshire.
The plane crashed into a farmland near a residential building and a highway.
Other details of the incident are not disclosed.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz