WWII fighter plane crashes in Great Britain, killing one

26 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

A World War II fighter plane has crashed in Great Britain, killing one.

Azernews reports that this was stated in the press service of the British Air Force.

According to information, a member of the "Battle of Britain Memorial Flight" team died in the crash of a "Spitfire" fighter plane in Lincolnshire.

The plane crashed into a farmland near a residential building and a highway.

Other details of the incident are not disclosed.

