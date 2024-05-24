Peace is nigh despite pressures of opposition forces - Azerbaijan liberates 4 villages

24 May 2024 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Although the end of more than thirty years of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia emerges as one of the important issues at the regional and global level, it still makes no difference for some separatist-minded elements in Armenia. Thus, despite the importance of the delimitation and demarcation of the borders between the two countries and the return of the four villages of Gazakh, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has been stressing for several months now, a group of provocateurs and propagandists, supported by the opposition forces, is trying to oppose it.

Certainly, if the issue is the future security of the South Caucasus, there can be no question here. Pashinyan has been of this opinion for the last few months, but within the country he leads, there are some people who don't like his policy, and there are even a few who want to eliminate him at once.

In summary, since this is an internal problem in Armenia, let's avoid this issue. However, the main issue is that some anti-peace elements discuss what happened in the past and present it to the public in a distorted form, which is nothing but an obstacle to peace.

Recall that following the recent meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Alma-Ata on May 10, it was confirmed that the signing of the peace treaty between the two countries is in the near future.

The Armenian leadership even admits that the agreement reached between the two countries was the first in history. Despite the confessions of the Armenian minister and the government led by him, the forces that want to influence the country from outside cannot accept these processes.

Evidently, the Armenian lobby in France and the USA cannot implement its plans in the South Caucasus with the help of the Armenian government. Because neither the Armenian authorities have a chance for this, nor the patrons abroad have a reason to intervene. Preventing all means frustrates them, and in the end, those forces still have to resort to petty sabotage and provocations.

Azerbaijan, home to multiculturalism, religious freedom, and ethnic minorities, somehow looks different in the eyes of some separatist-minded Armenians. They are trying to carry out a slander campaign on behalf of Azerbaijan, speaking on behalf of the Armenians who once lived in Azerbaijan.

An Armenian speaking on one of the social networks says that he grew up in Baku and had to leave the country as a result of the "pogrom" after the 80s. The tale of "pogrom" invented by Armenians is known to many. At that time, the policy of ethnic cleansing started in Yerevan was then sparked tumults in Sumgait, Shamakhi, and a number of Azerbaijani territories. As a result of provocations like in Garabagh, Armenians killed thousands of Azerbaijanis and later left the country.

If the question is about the ethnic cleansing, why do Talish, Lezgi, Avar and other ethnic minorities still live in Azerbaijan, but not Armenians? If Azerbaijan really carried out a policy of ethnic cleansing, then other ethnic minorities would not have existed in the country or would not be able to live in peaceful conditions today.

Let us recall that the policy of ethnic cleansing, genocide, and aggression purposefully carried out by Armenian nationalists against Azerbaijani people in the last two centuries constitute very painful stages of the history of Azerbaijan, full of tragedies. The main goal of this nationalist-chauvinist policy was to create a "Great Armenia" state invented by Armenians in the ancient Azerbaijani territories by expelling local Azerbaijanis from their own lands. Historical facts show that the resettlement of a large number of Armenians troops from Iran and Turkiye to the mountainous part of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, which is of strategic importance, began at the beginning of the 19th century. During this period, tsarist Russia, which wanted to take control over the rich natural resources of the region, used the "Armenian factor" as a political tool when it waged war against Turkiye and Iran at the end of the 18th and the beginning of the 19th century.

124,000 Armenians were first officially relocated to the mountainous part of Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region, and later, many Armenians were relocated unofficially. In general, during the years 1828-1830, more than 200 thousand Armenians were moved to the Azerbaijan's lands.

Thus, in the two years following the Turkmenchay Treaty, as a result of the patronage of Tsarist Russia, Armenians managed to settle in various parts of Azerbaijan, including the Garabagh region.

Thus, during the last 200 years, the Azerbaijani people were subjected to the continuous policy of ethnic cleansing, genocide, and aggression of the Armenian nationalists, and they were displaced from their historical lands, turned into refugees and internally displaced persons. The resettlement process, which was part of the colonial policy of Tsarist Russia, was continued throughout the 19th century, and as a result, it affected the demographic situation in the region. The artificial reproduction of Armenians in this region has led to their territorial claims and aggressive policy against Azerbaijan since the beginning of the 20th century.

In the period from the beginning of 1917 to March 1918, 197 villages in Iravan province, 109 villages in the Zangazur region, 157 villages in Garabagh were destroyed by the Armenian armed forces, and 60 settlements were destroyed by arsonists in other regions.

In addition, hundreds of residential areas of Azerbaijan, including more than 150 villages in Karabakh, were destroyed and burned, and merciless massacres were committed against Azerbaijanis in Shusha.

Towards the end of the Second World War, it came out that the Armenian strted to sharpen their appetite to usurp Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region.

Armenia was pretending not to be a party to the conflict, acting upon a special plan in an effort to mislead the international community. During the military campaign, the Armenian armed forces brutally killed Azerbaijanis in the occupied districts and cities without making any distinction between the military and the civilian population. It was an act of ethnic cleansing and attempt of genocide against a nation.

In response to yet another attempt at military aggression by Armenia, Azerbaijan’s Army launched a counterattack and, as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, managed to crush the Armenian army, bring it to its knees and liberate the occupied territories. Operation Iron Fist carried out by the victorious Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev is inscribed in the history of the Azerbaijani people in golden letters as it led to Armenia’s capitulation, a country that glorified occupation and Nazism and turned it into a state policy.

And finally, on November 10, 2020, the act of capitulation signed by Armenia with the mediation of Russia at the insistence of Azerbaijan put an end to the protracted conflict.

But Armenia did not stop its provocations even after the 44-day Patriotic War, which ended the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijan's territories. Main provocations were supported by the French Armenian lobby.

Given the recent incident in Israel last month, it seems that France's pro-Armenian sentiment caused a stir on social media. It goes without saying that French officials are trying to be more Armenian than the Armenians themselves and give their support to the Armenian lobbies with all their might, who want to shield radical Armenians in connection with the events in the “Cow Garden” quarter in Jerusalem. Armenians cordoned off this territory and did not allow Jews there. This fact shows that Armenian nationalist-chauvinist forces are trying to implement the same policy in different regions of the world.

The lies, fabricated history, and ridiculous claims of the Armenians, which cover the world, cannot be stopped.

This time, the mindless evil machine of the occupying country is directed against another nation - the Japanese. Thus, Armenian Diaspora Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan made statements questioning the national identity of the Japanese people on the air of "Azatutyan". He claimed that the Japanese supposedly arose from the fusion of Koreans and Chinese and became the Japanese people 2,000 years later.

Sinanyan's opinions, which are not based on any facts, can be considered the next manifestation of Armenia's policy of racial discrimination at the state level. The fact that the non-serious and irresponsible statement was made not by an ordinary Armenian citizen but by the Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia also shows that this country's policy of creating discord between peoples based on racism and fabricated history is not only aimed at Azerbaijan, but other countries and peoples are also targeted.

After Japan's objection to the said issue, instead of apologising to the Japanese people and state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia tried to disguise Sinanyan's absurd claims in its own way. Seeing that his next lies were exposed, official Yerevan tried to write off Sinanyan's views as his personal opinions.

As in their approach to all issues, the Armenian leadership has attributed Armenian thoughts in their approach to individuals. Since historians of a nation linked the creation of the world with their names and tried to convince almost everyone that this is indeed a reality, it was worth expecting such abnormalities from their politicians.

It is worth noting that nowadays the progress towards the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is ongoing. It should not be forgotten that the conclusion of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia guarantees first the security of Armenia.

At first, if there is no war or conflict in the region, so there is no need for the mediation of external forces. This means that Azerbaijan and Armenia will not only recognise each other's borders but will also start cooperating within the framework of the open door principle.

Secondly, Armenia's signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan will contribute to its relations with Turkiye, and the borders will open, which will massively affect Armenia's economic structure. On the other hand, Armenia will also benefit from Azerbaijan's giant oil and gas projects as well as its projects, in green energy.

Thirdly, and most importantly, the development of Armenia in the region will undermine the plans of colonialist countries like France to influence the South Caucasus for evil purposes. Yerevan will no longer have to be a toy for other countries and play into the hands of some Western organisations.

Undoubtedly, the signing of the peace treaty in the region will contribute a lot to Armenia as well as Azerbaijan and will maintain long-term security in the South Caucasus.

