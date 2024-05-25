Escalating clashes kill 85 in western Sudan: UN

25 May 2024 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

At least 85 people have been killed during ongoing clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the past two weeks at El Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur State, western Sudan, Xinhua reports citing a United Nations agency, Azernews reports.

"According to health partners, at least 700 civilians have been injured and 85 people have been killed during the armed clashes since May 10," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest report.

The humanitarian situation for an estimated 800,000 civilians in El Fasher and surrounding areas has deteriorated following the outbreak of armed clashes, according to the report.

"At least 1,250 people (250 households) have been displaced," said OCHA, citing reports from the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

OCHA noted that "due to communications disruptions and access challenges, these reported figures are underestimates and are likely to increase."

OCHA warned of a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation and increasing concerns for civilian safety. The clashes have spread to previously unaffected city areas, raising fears of wider violence.

The El Fasher fighting is part of a larger conflict that has gripped Sudan since April 15, 2023. Clashes between the SAF and the RSF have claimed an estimated 15,550 lives and displaced 8.8 million people nationwide, according to OCHA.

---

