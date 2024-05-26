Final list of candidates for presidency of Iran to be announced next month

26 May 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The final list of candidates who will participate in the extraordinary presidential elections in Iran will be announced on June 11.

According to Azernews, Abbas Johari, secretary of the Election Headquarters of Tehran Province, said this on IRIB TV.

According to him, the registration of candidates will start on May 30 and will last for 5 days.

Johari said that after the announcement of the final list of candidates, they will be able to campaign for another 15 days.

On May 20, the Iranian authorities announced that the extraordinary presidential elections will be held on June 28.

The 14th presidential elections in the history of Iran will be held on May 19 in East Azerbaijan province due to the death of President Ibrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident.

---

