President of Portuguese Republic congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

25 May 2024 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"Dear Mr. President,

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations and sincere wishes for your personal well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people.

Sincerely,

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

President of the Portuguese Republic"

---

