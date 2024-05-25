President of Portuguese Republic congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
President of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.
Azernews presents the letter:
"Dear Mr. President,
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations and sincere wishes for your personal well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people.
Sincerely,
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
President of the Portuguese Republic"
---
