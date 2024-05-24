European U23 Championships: Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestlers to compete today

Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestlers will start the competition at the 2024 European U23 Wrestling Championships 2024 in Baku on May 24, Azernews reports.

Elman Agayev (57 kg), Musa Agayev (65 kg), Kanan Heybatov (70 kg), Ali Tsokayev (79 kg), and Ravan Musayev (97 kg) will compete at the qualification stage.

Female wrestlers Elnura Mammadova (53 kg) and Jala Aliyeva (57 kilograms) will fight for gold, while Marziyya Sadygova (72 kg) will compete for bronze medals.

Azerbaijan has won a total of 9 medals in the first four days of the 2024 European U23 Wrestling Championships.

Ziya Babashov (63 kg), Khasay Hasanli (77 kg), and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) became continental champions.

Nihad Guluzade (60 kg) won silver, Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg), Lachin Valiyev (87 kg), Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) and Ruzanna Mammadova (59 kg) captured bronze medals.

The 2024 European U23 Wrestling Championships welcome 365 sportsmen from 31 countries at Baku Sports Palace.

The Azerbaijani referees of the first category Hijran Sharifov, Intigam Aliyev, and Kamran Aliyev, have been appointed to officiate the U23 European Championships.

The 2024 European U23 Wrestling Championships will last until May 26.

