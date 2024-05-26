"Baku Speed ​​Festival" held in Azerbaijan for first time

26 May 2024 01:34 (UTC+04:00)

"Baku Festival of Speed" was held for the first time in our country under the joint organization of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, "Caspian Event Organizers" and "Baku City Ring" Operating companies.

According to Azernews, a car exhibition was organized as part of the festival. At the exhibition, there was a test drive of different brands of cars.

The drift show, where the best drift pilots show their skills and driving skills in extreme conditions, was welcomed by the audience of the festival. They had the opportunity to discover the latest innovations of the leading manufacturers of the automotive industry.

At the event, the "Legend Cars Challenge Baku" race, which is known for its dynamic marches that attract many fans all over the world, was held. Classic American-style cars of the 1930s and 1940s were used in the race. Equipped with powerful "Yamaha" motorcycle engines, these cars are distinguished by their speed and maneuverability.

Classic sports cars raced on a specially installed track. Elchin Hasanov was the winner of the "Legend Cars Challenge Baku" competition, which took place in the conditions of an interesting and intense sports competition. Murad Hasanov took the second place, and Gulhuseyn Abdullayev took the third place.

Then the awarding ceremony of the winners was held.

The prizes were presented to the winners by the president of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov, the general director of the "Baku City Ring" Operating Company Magsud Farzullayev, and the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev.

It should be noted that the purpose of the festival is to popularize motorsports in the region, as well as to create a platform to demonstrate the latest achievements in the automotive industry.

