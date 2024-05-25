King of Spain ongratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

25 May 2024 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

King of Spain, Felipe VI has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the Spanish government and people, I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan - the Independence Day.

Mr. President, I wish you the best of health, and the beloved people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

With deep respect and esteem,

Felipe VI

King of Spain"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz