King of Spain ongratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

King of Spain congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
King of Spain, Felipe VI has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.
Azernews presents the letter:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the Spanish government and people, I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan - the Independence Day.
Mr. President, I wish you the best of health, and the beloved people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.
With deep respect and esteem,
Felipe VI
King of Spain"
---
