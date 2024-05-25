Georgia's National Holiday celebrated in Baku [PHOTOS]

25 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

An event was held in the Heydar Aliyev Center on the occasion of the national holiday of Georgia - Independence Day.

Azernews reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, that the Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova also participated in the event.

The event was opened by Zurab Pataradze, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to our country.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova conveyed sincere congratulations and best wishes of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day of Georgia, a friend and brother.

The Speaker said in his speech that there are many similarities in the historical destinies of the Georgian and Azerbaijani peoples. At the beginning of the last century, we declared our state independence at about the same time. The democratic republic established in Georgia at that time played an exceptional role in the development of the statehood traditions of the Georgian people.

The chairman of the Milli Majlis drew attention to the fact that today's independent Georgia is successfully continuing the work that was not completed at the beginning of the twentieth century and is developing with confidence. A well-thought-out policy is being implemented in the direction of the country's socio-economic progress, improving the welfare of the people and securing their future.

The Chairman of the Milli Majlis emphasized that the works carried out in the field of education, science and culture, especially the numerous projects implemented in Georgia by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the leadership of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, allow our peoples to get to know each other more closely.

He emphasized that the current relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are a clear example of how important and useful close cooperation between the countries of the region is. Our friendship and partnership, built on solid foundations, will develop even more rapidly in the coming years and serve the progress of our nations.

