Prime Minister of Japan invited to COP29

24 May 2024 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida was invited to the summit to be held within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the visit of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov to Japan, he informed the Japanese side about the activities of Azerbaijan within the framework of the Presidency of COP29.

Also, Mammadov presented Yoichi Fukazawa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan for Parliamentary Affairs, with the invitation letter addressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida regarding the participation in the Summit of World Leaders on Climate Action, which will kick off COP29 on November 12-13 of this year.

