US delegation visits Lachin and Shusha

25 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A delegation of Maine officials and prominent members of the US public visited the liberated cities of Shusha and Lachin as part of their trip to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The guests were provided with information about the current situation in the city of Shusha. The delegation got acquainted with the conditions created for newcomers to Shusha and highly appreciated the work done.

They condemned the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians against cultural monuments and mosques during the occupation. Then the guests visited the Vagif mausoleum, the Ganja Gate, the bullet-riddled monuments, Jidir Plain, and the Yukhari Govharagha Mosque.

In Lachin, guests were provided with detailed information about the conditions created for returning residents, jobs and their social security, and ongoing restoration and reconstruction work.

The delegation visited the Agro-Industrial Park, a greenhouse, a farm and a furniture workshop in the city of Lachin, as well as the village of Sus.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz