Baku hosts international exhibition highlighting cultural exchange

25 May 2024 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

On May 24, 2024, the opening of the "Borderless Art" exhibition took place at the Modern Art Center in Icherisheher, organized by the International Painters Club, the United Painters Club, with the support of the "Shabran Wellbeing Resort" hotel and the Khatai Art Center, Azernews reports.

This exhibition serves as the culmination of the Baku 2024 International Art Symposium, bringing together talented artists from various parts of the world.

The works presented at the "Borderless Art" exhibition are created by participants of the symposium during its conduct. Painters from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Turkey showcase unique works that combine traditional and modern approaches in art. Among the participants are Bahram Khalilov and Farhad Yalquzakh (Azerbaijan), Luka Kukushvili (Georgia), Yerbol Khamirov (Kazakhstan), Magomed Kachlaev (Russia), Khurshid Ziyakhanov (Uzbekistan), Farrukh Neqmatzade (Tajikistan), and Hanife and Husna Dishbudak (Turkey). The opening of the exhibition was attended by the President of the Painters Union of Tajikistan, Nargis Hamidova.

The "Borderless Art" exhibition emphasizes the necessity of cultural exchange and professional development through descriptive art. It provides a unique platform for the mutual relationship between cultures and artistic traditions, showcasing a wide range of genres and styles that reflect individual perspectives on contemporary art and cultural heritage.

The exhibition will be open to the public until May 29, offering everyone the opportunity to immerse themselves in an atmosphere of international creative collaboration and inspiration.

