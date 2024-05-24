Tickets to Eiffel Tower rise in price on eve of OI-2024 in Paris

24 May 2024 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The administration of the Eiffel Tower intends to increase the cost of tickets to visit this landmark by 20% from June 17, Azernews reports.

So, adults will be able to climb to the upper observation deck by elevator for €35.30 instead of the current €29.40, the tariff for teenagers from 12 to 14 years old will increase from €14.70 to €17.70, for children from 4 to 11 years old - from €7.40 to €8.90. The cheapest adult ticket, which allows you to climb the stairs to the second tier, will rise in price from €10 to €14.20.

The rise in price is attributed to the financial problems experienced by SETE due to the pandemic: from 2020 to 2022, operating losses amounted to about €113 million.

In addition, the company incurred increased costs during the repair work. And although in 2023 the attendance approached the pre-pandemic level of 2019 (6 million people), the administration of the monument was still experiencing financial difficulties.

In February 2024, the workers of the tower staged a strike, condemning the "untenable economic model" of the cultural facility with an underestimated estimate of the necessary work and inflated profit expectations and threatening strikes during the Olympic Games.

