Czech President Petr Pavel has minor injuries in motorcycle accident

24 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Czech President Petr Pavel was injured while riding a motorcycle and is being treated at the Central Military Hospital in Prague.

The administration of the head of state of the Czech Republic published information about this on the "X" social account.

The administration later announced that it would provide detailed information to the public about what happened.

Pavel, a 62-year-old former Czech army chief and high-level NATO official, took office last year and has maintained his hobby of motorcycling since then.

---

