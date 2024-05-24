Delegations of defense ministries of Azerbaijan, Serbia hold working meeting [PHOTOS]

24 May 2024 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

According to the bilateral military cooperation plan for 2024 between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia, a working meeting of the military experts on engineering support of the two countries on humanitarian mine clearance was held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Defense Ministry, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the Chief of the Main Department of the Engineering Troops, Major General Anar Karimov gave detailed information to the guests about the mine clearance work done in the liberated territories after the victory in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

It was noted that the necessary engineering support measures continue in cooperation with other government authorities in a planned manner in order to organize a high-level military service in liberated territories with difficult terrain.

The meeting exchanged views on the equipment in the armament of both countries for neutralization of mines, improvised explosive devices and unexploded ammunition, as well as the supply of engineering units and other necessary topics.

