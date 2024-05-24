China introduce Chat Xi PT

24 May 2024 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has introduced Chat Xi PT, a new chatbot based on the political philosophy of President Xi Jinping, Azernews reports.

A new chatbot with artificial intelligence is being developed at the research center at the State Chancellery of Internet Information of the People's Republic of China. The developers highly appreciated the basis of the chatbot, stating that "the expertise and authority of the corps guarantee the professionalism of the content being created."

Chat Xi PT is able to answer questions, create reports, summarize information and translate from Chinese to English. The chatbot will be engaged in spreading Xi Jinping's ideas in the fields of politics, economics and culture, contributing to the campaign to promote these principles in China.

Chat Xi PT is currently being used for research purposes, and may be released for wider use in the future. The chatbot is designed in such a way that the responses correspond to China's socialist values, preventing the appearance of subversive content.

---

