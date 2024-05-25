President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Ukrainian ambassador to Azerbaijan

25 May 2024 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine Yuriy Husyev on May 25, Azernews reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the ambassador.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings from the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to which President Aliyev expressed his gratitude and requested that his own greetings be communicated to the Ukrainian President.

The head of state recalled his recent phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a few days prior, noting that they discussed cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries.

The discussion highlighted the formation of friendly ties and good bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine since the restoration of their independence. They emphasized that both countries support each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine, particularly the rehabilitation projects organized in Azerbaijan for Ukrainian children.

Yuriy Husyev mentioned his visit to the city of Lachin the previous day, expressing his admiration for the ongoing reconstruction and restoration works there. He also highlighted the establishment of sister city relations between Irpin and Lachin.

The meeting saw an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz