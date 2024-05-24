Hikmet Hajiyev foresees global benefits if Azerbaijan hosts COP29 successfully

24 May 2024 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, delivered a crucial message during the COP29 presentation ceremony in Lachin, attended by members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including military attaches, Azernews reports.

"We aim to achieve our goals. We intend to strengthen all efforts for this".

Hikmat Hajiyev said that the positive aspect of green energy is related to the fact that it can be produced anywhere. But for this, investments and innovations are needed. This can only be achieved through partnership and cooperation. We can achieve this goal by supporting each other. If we succeed as the host of COP29, it will benefit the whole world.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz