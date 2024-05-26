26 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

The Kanaks, the indigenous people of New Caledonia, have been continuing to fight against French colonialism for almost two centuries. Having been always under pressure, the local people, who were oppressed and suffered from the cruelty and barbarity of colonialism could not defend their rights. And now, having been fed up with the injustice of Macron's policy peaceful people hold protests in France and all over the world today.

A couple of weeks ago, against the backdrop of the protests that took place on the French-ruled island, the French government pointed to Azerbaijan as a center of condemnation. Macron's administration, with its erroneous domestic and foreign policy parameters, claimed that Azerbaijan was behind the New Caledonian people's attempt to protest against oppression. Such a ridiculous claim can only be attributed to political figures with strong anti-Azerbaijan sentiment in France who cannot manage power properly. However, instead of taking the right step and appeasing the local people, France, on the contrary, is trying to damage the political relations with Azerbaijan, the leading state of the South Caucasus.

It is no coincidence that protests for the liberation of New Caledonia from French oppression continue today - right in the heart of the French capital city.

Well, a demonstration of support for the participants of the 13-day independence movement in New Caledonia was held in Paris, the capital of France.

According to Azernews, hundreds of people gathered at the Bastille Square and expressed their support for the Kanaks, the local population of New Caledonia.

Demonstrators advanced towards the Opera Square.

"Long live the struggle of the Kanak people!", "Independence of New Caledonia", "Solidarity with the Kanak people!", "Time for colonialism is over: independence for the Kanaks" posters were raised in the march.

The organizer of the action was the Committee of Solidarity with the Kanak people. The participants condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's policy regarding New Caledonia, including the reforms applied to him in municipal elections.

It should be noted that the protests in New Caledonia started on May 13. Locals are unhappy with a proposed amendment to the constitution that would give French residents who have lived on the island for more than 10 years broad voting rights in provincial elections.

Protesters have repeatedly emphasized the inadmissibility of the French government changing the legislation without taking into account the opinions of the local population, saying that this is against the Noumea agreement signed in 1998 between France and New Caledonia.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited the island, said that 3,000 policemen, 130 members of the special gendarmerie, as well as armored vehicles and helicopters will remain on the island to maintain order. Noumea International Airport will remain closed until May 28.

But why are the waves of protest growing in France?

One of the main reasons for this is France's inability to change its outdated and embarrassing policies. Colonialism is already two centuries behind. Although the world is entering an era where it wants to see democracy, France is still unable to move on from the mood of the 1800s. On the other hand, Makron's inability to solve internal problems is beginning to reveal his flaws more and more in the face of rapidly changing times. The Macron administration can no longer hide anything, and the waves of protest against it are spreading beyond the borders of France.

One of the most serious mistakes of the French government is its anti-Azerbaijani position in parallel with its pro-Armenian policy. By pursuing such a policy, Macron lowers his reputation and destroys his future political career. However, by abandoning such a position, France could contribute more to the processes in the South Caucasus. Nevertheless, Armenia turned out to be smarter than France, and despite all the influences, today Yerevan and Baku can jointly solve regional issues.

