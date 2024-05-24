Japan impose sanctions for supply of weapons to DPRK in Russian Federation

24 May 2024 20:09 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese government has expanded the sanctions lists against the Russian Federation, once again accusing the Russian side of supplying weapons from the DPRK, Azernews reports.

According to the published document, one natural person and nine legal entities from Russia, two legal entities from Cyprus were added to the sanctions lists. In particular, Vladimir Mikheychik, CEO of the state-owned airline 224th Flight Detachment, fell under Japanese sanctions, suggesting the freezing of assets in case of their discovery.

The airline itself was also included in the sanctions lists along with the Ashuluk military training ground and the Russian Military Transport Aviation Command. As part of the sanctions against Russia, Japan has also imposed restrictions against the Cypriot companies IBEX Shipping and Azia Shipping.

In a statement, the Japanese Foreign Ministry once again accused the Russian Federation of purchasing weapons from the DPRK. Moscow has repeatedly and categorically rejected accusations by Western countries of illegal military-technical cooperation with Pyongyang.

