Tajik Cinema Days wrap up in Baku [PHOTOS]

24 May 2024 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Tajik Cinema Days has come to an end at Nizami Cinema Centre, Azernews reports.

The event was held within the Days of Tajik Culture organized in the cities of Baku and Ganja, featuring vibrant concerts, an exhibition of artists and craftsmen, film screenings and display of national costumes, which provide insight into the history, culture, and customs of the Tajik people.

Director of the Azerbaijan State Film Fund, Honored Artist Jamil Guliyev, addressed the closing ceremony of the Tajik Cinema Days.

Honored Artist Jamil Guliyev noted that the cinematographers of the two countries have always had close relations.

Noting that Tajik culture plays an important role in his life, Honored Art Worker and film critic Ayaz Salayev said:

"I established good relations with them while studying at the Institute of Cinematography in Moscow. My Tajik friend and director Tolib Hamidov played one of the main roles in my film "Bat". This was very important for me. I think that relations between our cultures should be established more closely."

Chairman of the Tajikistan Filmmakers Union Safar Hakdodov expressed hope that the cooperation between the two brotherly countries will continue to develop in the future.

Director-General of Tajikfilm Mahmadsaid Shokhiyon said that diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan developed dynamically during the years of independence.

"The high-level, solid and reliable contacts between the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a great contribution to this," said the director general.

Director Nosir Saidov emphasized that the film "Mirror" was shot in the genre of psychological drama.

In the end, the movie "Mirror" was shown, which aroused great interest among the spectators.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz