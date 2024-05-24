Young artist showcases her stunning art pieces in Ganja [PHOTOS]

24 May 2024 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Young artist Jala Namazova has showcased her art works at the Urban Center (Center for Creative People), operating under the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the project "Urbanda görüşərik", which provides a platform for talented and creative people, ensures their advancement and unlock their potential, and creates conditions for fruitful activity.

Initiated by the director of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ramil Gasimov unites writers, poets, artists, sculptors, masters of applied arts, and other creative personalities.

The exhibition featured 22 art pieces by the young artist, painted in oil on canvas and related to the movement of post-impressionism. Paintings dedicated to the native land, including such paintings as "Kharibulbul", "Ancient Gate of Ganja", "Caravan", "Pomegranates", "Quinces", "Seascape", "Ballerina", "Candles", "Flowers", "The Mill", "Light", "Rose and Woman", "Good and Evil" and other works were greeted with interest by the guests of the exhibition.

