Kyrgyz writer's novel presented at Azerbaijan Writers' Union [PHOTOS]

24 May 2024 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A novel "Madhouse" by Kyrgyz People's Writer Sultan Raev has been presented Natavan Club of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Azernews reports.

The novel is the first book of the "Literature of Turkish Peoples" series, a joint project of the Azerbaijan Literary Foundation and Hadaf Delivery Group of Companies.

Addressing the event, director of the Literary Fund Varis Yolchiyev provided insight into the novel. The director stressed that historical dramas have become relevant again. He added that this work is a new path created by the combination of fiction and mysticism.

People's writer Anar Rzayev, writer Yunus Oğuz, academician Nizami Jafarov, Azerbaijan's representative at TURKSOY Elchin Gafarli, rector of Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Jeyran Mahmudova, poet Ibrahim Ilyasli, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Elchin Huseynbayli, poet Akbar Goshali, People's Artist Vagif Mustafayev and the book editor Javid Gadir also participated in the event.

The novel describes what happens to seven people who carry the spirits of historical figures who died centuries ago. They suffer the punishment of their sins as well as those they carry.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz