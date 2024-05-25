President of the Republic of Croatia congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

25 May 2024 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Croatia,Zoran Milanovi has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the observance of National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is my great pleasure to extend, on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and on myself, cordial congratulations, and best wishes for the progress and prosperity of your citizens.

Croatia and Azerbaijan are bound by a long-standing close cooperation and friendship. I believe that in the period ahead, we will continue to work on enhancing our overall relations.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Zoran Milanović

President of the Republic of Croatia"

---

