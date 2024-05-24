Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani oil prices decline in global market

24 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In the world market, Azerbaijani oil has become cheaper, Azernews reports.

The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" brand oil decreased by $0.9 or 1.08 percent to $82.64.

It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 ($149.66).

It should be noted that the fluctuation in oil prices is influenced by various factors including global demand, geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions, and economic conditions among others.

