US national debt records 13 percent higher compared to previous year

3 January 2024 08:32 (UTC+04:00)

The national debt of the United States of America has exceeded 34 trillion dollars.

Referring to the website of the Ministry of Finance of the USA, Azernews reports that according to the information as of 01:30 Baku time, the national debt of the United States amounted to 34.001 trillion dollars. This means an increase of more than 4 trillion dollars in 2023.

It should be recalled that in January of last year, the debt ceiling of the US government was exceeded in the amount of 31.4 trillion dollars. After that, the Ministry of Finance of the country was forced to take emergency measures to continue financial operations. In recent months, the US administration has called on Congress to increase the debt limit. House Republicans have agreed to raise the debt ceiling, but significant budget cuts have been made.

US President Joe Biden on June 3 last year signed a bill previously approved by Congress to increase the national debt ceiling. The limit will be reached on January 2, 2025. According to the head of state, the initiative to prevent the economic crisis and collapse of the United States was approved by the Senate on June 1.

