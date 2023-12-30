Opening of library of OTS takes place

30 December 2023 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

The opening of the Library of the Organization of Turkic States and the presentation of a 100-volume series of books entitled "Pearls of Turkic Literature" took place in Istanbul, Azernews reports, the official website of the OTG.

The event was attended by representatives of the organization's member countries.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the secretariat of the OTG, Secretary General of the organization Kubanychbek Omuraliev and adviser to the President of Uzbekistan, writer Khayriddin Sultanov talked about ongoing projects to popularize and preserve the literary heritage of the Turkic peoples.

A 100-volume series of books consisting of works by classics and modern writers of the Turkic world, as well as Azerbaijani writers and poets, was included in the collection of the OTG library and was also donated to the Presidential Library of Turkiye and university libraries.

The participants of the event expressed gratitude to the chairman of the OTG, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for publishing this collection of valuable works.

