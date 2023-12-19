Seminar on anniversary of Azerbaijani Government's establishment held in Stockholm [PHOTOS]

19 December 2023 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

A seminar dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the establishment of the National Government of Azerbaijan was held in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Editorial Board of the Swedish magazine "Tribune" and the Procurement Committee.

At the seminar, editor-in-chief of "Tribun" magazine Alirza Ardabili, Suheyla Azizi introduced the agenda of the seminar to the participants. Dr. Yunis Lacy Derilu reported on the results of the research conducted based on new facts about the life and activities of Sayyid Jafar Peshawar in the period after the establishment, activity, and fall of the Azerbaijani National Government.

Rafael Huseynov, deputy of Milli Mejlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament), professor, doctor of philology, and a full member of ANAS, who participated in the seminar as a guest, spoke about the history of the National Government of South Azerbaijan, its importance, and the impact on the national liberation movements of the peoples of the Near and Middle East.

Tufan Gunduz, a Turkish professor and history teacher at Ankara Gazi University, spoke about the great role of Turks in Iranian society.

Duman Radmehr, one of the leading members of the Azerbaijan Centre for Democracy and Development, spoke about the opportunities and problems of the national movement of South Azerbaijan.

At the event, information was also provided about the articles published in "Tribune" magazine this year.

It should be noted that the National Government of Azerbaijan was declared on December 12, 1945 (the 21st of Azar month according to the Iranian calendar), and on December 11, 1946, it was destroyed by foreign forces under the leadership of the Pahlavi regime of Mohammadrza Shah.

